No talks for Terry to join Lampard at Derby County

John Terry has been tipped to join Derby County but new manager Frank Lampard says no such discussions have been held.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 31 May 2018, 23:52 IST
108
frank lampard john terry - cropped
Frank Lampard (L) and John Terry celebrate a Chelsea win in 2014

New Derby County boss Frank Lampard says there have been no talks over signing former Chelsea team-mate John Terry.

Lampard was appointed as the Championship club's new manager on Thursday, signing a three-year contract at Pride Park.

With Terry having left Aston Villa in the wake of their play-off final defeat, there have been suggestions the former Chelsea captain could be a target for Derby.

However, Lampard has denied there have been any discussions about bringing the defender to the club.

"I haven't spoken to John," he told a news conference. "I got a message this morning. At the moment he's in Greece on holiday.

"There are conversations ongoing across the board; that isn't one of them. These conversations start now. John's had a great career but we'll concentrate on what we want to do here."

Former England star Lampard, who retired from playing last February, also denied receiving offers from more high-profile clubs before opting to move to the Rams.

"No, I didn't," he said. "I had other conversations, I wouldn't go as far to say offers. This is the outstanding offer and hence why I'm here."

The 39-year-old also insists he will have his own personality as a manager, having worked with some of the world's finest coaches in his playing career, including Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Guus Hiddink.

"I had the pleasure of so many great managers; I'm not a clone of any one manager I had," he added. "I saw what I thought was the good, and the bad of them, I'll make my own judgements. I'll be open."

