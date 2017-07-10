Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rejects Chelsea for a move to China and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 10th July, 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 10 Jul 2017, 22:48 IST

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is off to China

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on July 10, 2017:

Serie A

AS Roma want to take the Frenchman on board

AS Roma want Anthony Martial

After losing Mohammad Salah to Liverpool last month, AS Roma have zeroed in on Manchester United's Anthony Martial. Gazzetta Dello Sport have reported that Roma want the Frenchman on loan with a deal to make it permanent next year. Anthony Martial has failed to nail down a regular spot under Jose Mourinho and his place is under even serious threat after the club's reported interest in Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic.

Meanwhile, Ivan Perisic is on his way to Manchester

The Independent have claimed that Manchester United's £45 million plus add-ons bid for Perisic has been accepted by Inter Milan. Perisic has long been courted by the Red Devils and he is set to become the club's third big summer signing. Perisic also hinted about the move on his Instagram account after he liked a picture of Romelu Lukaku with Paul Pogba. With Perisic, Manchester United's summer spending will have crossed the £150 million mark.

Juventus interested in Emre Can

The Italian champions want to bolster their midfield ahead of the next season and have been long-term admirers of the Liverpool midfielder Emre Can. After tasting defeat in the pursuit of Blaise Matuidi from PSG, Juventus have turned their focus on Can and are expected to make an enquiry soon, according to Football Italia. Can has just one year left on his contract but the Reds are in process of offering him a new deal and might not entertain any bids for the German international.