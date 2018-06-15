Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pique wishes Griezmann the best following Barcelona snub

Antoine Griezmann has confirmed his decision to stay at Atletico Madrid, but Barcelona's Gerard Pique has wished the French star well.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 15 Jun 2018, 02:39 IST
1.38K
Pique - cropped
Gerard Pique and Antoine Griezmann

Gerard Pique has wished Antoine Griezmann success despite the Atletico Madrid star's decision to snub Barcelona and remain at the Wanda Metropolitano beyond the World Cup.

Griezmann made the announcement during a documentary aired on Thursday, with the film produced by Pique's investment company Kosmos.

France star Griezmann has long been linked with a move away from Atleti, with Barca holding talks with the 27-year-old's representatives in the latter stages of the 2017-18 season.

However, Griezmann - whose brace against Marseille secured a Europa League triumph for Diego Simeone's side in May - has elected to stay put, committing his future to Atleti as they look to secure a Champions League title.

Writing on Twitter, Pique - likely to start in Spain's World Cup opener against Portugal on Friday - thanked Griezmann for letting the documentary team witness his decision.

"Another way to see the footballer's life and his doubts to make the most important decision of his career," Pique tweeted.

"Thanks to the team at Kosmos Studios and especially to Griezmann for these last few weeks.

"You decided to stay at Atleti and I hope you go great this season!"

Barcelona Football
Griezmann teases future announcement as Pique welcomes news
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Griezmann to announce future...
RELATED STORY
Messi wants Griezmann at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Dembele: Griezmann to Barcelona would be exceptional
RELATED STORY
5 forwards Barcelona should target as an alternative to...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Messi hopes Griezmann joins...
RELATED STORY
3 players Barcelona could sell this summer
RELATED STORY
Barcelona transfer news: PSG star wants Barca over...
RELATED STORY
Is Antoine Griezmann right to reject Barcelona and commit...
RELATED STORY
3 signings that can make Barcelona unstoppable
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us