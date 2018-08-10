Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pogba happy at Manchester United, claims Mourinho

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.20K   //    10 Aug 2018, 04:33 IST
Pogba - cropped
Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho insisted Paul Pogba is happy to be back at Manchester United following France's World Cup victory, despite reports linking the midfielder with a move to Barcelona and Juventus.

Pogba played a crucial role for Didier Deschamps' triumphant side in Russia, and the 25-year-old star returned to United training on Monday ahead of Friday's opening Premier League fixture of the season against Leicester City.

LaLiga champions Barca are reportedly interested in taking Pogba to Camp Nou, with the transfer window still open until August 31 for most of Europe's major leagues, while former club Juve have also been linked.

However, manager Mourinho affirmed that United have no intention of selling Pogba, who they paid Juve a reported £90million for in 2016, adding that the Frenchman may not feature against Leicester at Old Trafford.

"My perception, he arrived Monday, happy, proud, a desire to work," Mourinho told a press conference.

"He worked amazingly well Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. He's one of the players that I have to speak to, to see how physically and mentally he feels. 

"But it's the same conversation as with [Ashley] Young, [Marouane] Fellaini, [Jesse] Lingard, it's the same.

"If they feel they can help us [against Leicester] – 20 minutes, 10 minutes, half an hour. We don't have many solutions and want to go with everything we have.

"I see [Pogba] very well but we need words with that small group to see if they can give us a hand. We have to try and get the best out of every player."

Mourinho was left frustrated in his attempts to bolster United's squad ahead of the season, as the club failed to bring in a central defender, with a late bid for Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin proving fruitless.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
3 players who could have replaced Paul Pogba at...
RELATED STORY
5 players who could replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona to Target Manchester United Superstar
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: United want Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Pogba lays down demands for Manchester United stay
RELATED STORY
5 Players Manchester United are linked to in the Transfer...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United superstar desperate to join FC...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona decide not to pursue target Pogba...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United superstar agrees five-year...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United enter the race to sign £120...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
Tomorrow MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
Tomorrow NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
Tomorrow AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
Tomorrow WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us