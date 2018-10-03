Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Pogba issues rallying cry after United stalemate

Omnisport
NEWS
News
95   //    03 Oct 2018, 06:30 IST
Pogba-cropped
Manchester United star Paul Pogba

"Let's keep fighting". That is the message from Paul Pogba after Manchester United's winless streak extended to four matches against Valencia in the Champions League.

It was another limp and uninspiring display from United, who were held to a goalless draw by Valencia at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Not since opening their Champions League Group H campaign with a 3-0 win at Young Boys have United tasted victory – defeats to Derby County and West Ham, and draws against Wolves and Valencia increasing the pressure on under-fire manager Jose Mourinho amid reports of dressing-room unrest.

The stalemate also set a new unwanted record for Mourinho, who has failed to win any of his last four home games for the first time in his managerial career.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Let’s keep fighting United #mufc

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on

Star midfielder Pogba – at the centre of a reported falling out with Mourinho – used social media to issue a rallying cry, writing: "Let's keep fighting United #mufc."

Already nine points off the pace in the Premier League, United host lowly Newcastle United in a must-win fixture on Saturday.

