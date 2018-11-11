×
Pogba misses Manchester derby, Sanchez benched

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11 Nov 2018, 21:12 IST
pogba-cropped
Manchester United star Paul Pogba

Manchester United are without Paul Pogba for Sunday's derby clash with Manchester City, while Alexis Sanchez has been dropped to the bench.

Reports on Friday claimed Pogba was unable to take part in full United training due to a minor injury, instead exercising indoors away from the rest of the squad.

The France international was not seen boarding United's team bus at their hotel earlier on Sunday and has been left out of the squad for the clash at the Etihad Stadium.

His absence comes as a major blow for Jose Mourinho's side, who start with Marcus Rashford in attack alongside Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.

Sanchez is among the substitutes, alongside Romelu Lukaku, who fails to start for the fourth game in succession amid a struggle for fitness and form.

City are largely as expected, with Sergio Aguero restored to the attack and Benjamin Mendy named at left-back. David Silva captains the side.

