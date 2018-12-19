×
Pogba was 'dancing on the grave' of Mourinho - Neville

Omnisport
NEWS
News
266   //    19 Dec 2018, 04:52 IST
pogba-cropped
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has been accused of "dancing on the grave" of Jose Mourinho by former Manchester United defender Gary Neville after an ill-timed social media post following the manager's sacking on Tuesday.

United confirmed Mourinho had been dismissed following the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, a result which left them trailing their bitter rivals at the top of the table by 19 points.

Shortly after the announcement, Pogba posted to his social media channels a photo of himself making a mischievous smirk, alongside a comment reading "caption this".

It was soon deleted and Adidas – whom the post was in association with – insisted it was scheduled in advance.

However, given the tense relationship between Pogba and Mourinho, Neville felt the midfielder was guilty of a callous piece of opportunism.

"Manchester United are a better team with Paul Pogba in it," Neville told Sky Sports.

"That’s the first thing to say – he has huge talent, I actually have belief in him as a player. I actually liked him when he was at the club as a player as a kid, it's not a personal thing.

"Paul Pogba, there is no doubt, has fallen out with the manager. He doesn't believe in him, he doesn't like him, he doesn't think he's a good coach probably, and vice-versa.

"Jose Mourinho doesn't think Paul Pogba is as good a player as he thinks he is. There's been a complete breakdown in the last six months between the pair of them, probably [over the last] year.

"I do believe that dancing on the grave of the manager who has just been sacked is out of order.

"Jose Mourinho lost his job and Paul Pogba and his people put that Instagram post out – don't fall for this coincidence scheduled tweet nonsense, it's garbage, absolute garbage."

Mourinho left United having won the EFL Cup and Europa League during his two and a half years in charge, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to take over on an interim basis following a club website gaffe which appeared to prematurely reveal his return before being removed.

But Neville is shocked to see Mourinho depart without lifting the Premier League title at Old Trafford. 

"As manager, you know full well you're the one who carries the can," Neville said. "The club won't get rid of £700-800million worth of talent when they can get rid of a manager who might cost them £25-30million.

"The reality is the manager will always fall, will always be a scapegoat, will always be blamed, but it's not that simple.

"There have been three excellent managers that have now failed at Man United in the last six years. Jose has won everywhere he's been.

"This was the banker, the one that was definitely going to win the title. In my mind as well, I never thought for one second Jose would leave without winning a title."

