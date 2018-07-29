Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pope to see specialist over dislocated shoulder as Brady adds to Burnley worries

Omnisport
NEWS
News
241   //    29 Jul 2018, 22:06 IST
Nick Pope
Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope

Nick Pope will see a specialist to examine the extent of a shoulder injury and Robbie Brady has sustained a hamstring concern of his own, Burnley boss Sean Dyche has confirmed.

Reports have suggested the goalkeeper, part of England's squad at the World Cup, could be out of action for several months.

Pope suffered the injury in the first leg of Burnley's Europa League second qualifying round tie at Aberdeen on Thursday, where substitute Sam Vokes hit a late leveller to secure a 1-1 draw.

After Burnley drew 0-0 with Montpellier in a pre-season friendly on Sunday, Dyche confirmed Pope's shoulder was dislocated, although he remains unsure of the seriousness of the injury.

"He sees the specialist tomorrow [Monday]," said Dyche. "It's a definite dislocation, we know that, but it's the grading of it and how the specialist views it.

"Once he's seen the specialist, we will have a much better view. We will wait and see on that and we have no timescales at the moment."

Republic of Ireland winger Brady started the Montpellier match but was withdrawn shortly before half-time after feeling tightness in his hamstring, Dyche added, making him a doubt for Aberdeen's visit.

Anders Lindegaard came off the bench to make his Burnley debut at Pittodrie and, with Pope's fellow England international Tom Heaton sidelined with a minor calf injury, the former Manchester United goalkeeper could start Thursday's second leg.

Pope's big chance in goal for Burnley came in September 2017, when Heaton suffered a dislocated shoulder in a Premier League game at home to Crystal Palace, and he remained number one for the rest of last term.

Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2017-18 Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Pope injury looks serious – Dyche
RELATED STORY
Heaton: Europe a realistic possibility for Burnley
RELATED STORY
Heaton relishing Burnley battle with Pope
RELATED STORY
Burnley pub renamed The Royal Dyche following European...
RELATED STORY
Atletico clash absolutely vital to Arsenal's season,...
RELATED STORY
Premier League remains 'bread and butter' despite...
RELATED STORY
No passports required - Burnley's 51-year wait for...
RELATED STORY
Ozil ill, Aubameyang benched as Arsenal target momentum...
RELATED STORY
Istanbul Basaksehir lie in wait for Burnley in Europa...
RELATED STORY
England's Heaton close to Burnley return, Dyche reveals
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Europa League 2018/2019
Matches Points Table
3rd Qualifying Round
09 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
09 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
09 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
09 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
09 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
09 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
09 Aug ZOR SPO 05:30 AM Zorya vs Sporting Braga
09 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
09 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
09 Aug ZEN TBC 05:30 AM Zenit vs TBC
09 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
09 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
09 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
09 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
09 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
09 Aug COR TBC 05:30 AM Cork City vs TBC
09 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
09 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
09 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
09 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
09 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
09 Aug OLY LUZ 05:30 AM Olympiakos Piraeus vs Luzern
09 Aug IST TBC 05:30 AM İstanbul Başakşehir vs TBC
09 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
09 Aug RAP TBC 05:30 AM Rapid Wien vs TBC
09 Aug FEY TBC 05:30 AM Feyenoord vs TBC
09 Aug GEN TBC 05:30 AM Gent vs TBC
09 Aug BRO TBC 05:30 AM Brøndby vs TBC
09 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
09 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
09 Aug RIJ TBC 05:30 AM Rijeka vs TBC
09 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
09 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
09 Aug SIG TBC 05:30 AM Sigma Olomouc vs TBC
09 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
09 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
09 Aug UNI TBC 05:30 AM Universitatea Craiova vs TBC
09 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
16 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
16 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
16 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
16 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
16 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
16 Aug SPO ZOR 05:30 AM Sporting Braga vs Zorya
16 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
16 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
16 Aug ZEN TBC 05:30 AM Zenit vs TBC
16 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
16 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
16 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
16 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
16 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
16 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
16 Aug COR TBC 05:30 AM Cork City vs TBC
16 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
16 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
16 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
16 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
16 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
16 Aug LUZ OLY 05:30 AM Luzern vs Olympiakos Piraeus
16 Aug IST TBC 05:30 AM İstanbul Başakşehir vs TBC
16 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
16 Aug RAP TBC 05:30 AM Rapid Wien vs TBC
16 Aug FEY TBC 05:30 AM Feyenoord vs TBC
16 Aug GEN TBC 05:30 AM Gent vs TBC
16 Aug BRO TBC 05:30 AM Brøndby vs TBC
16 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
16 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
16 Aug RIJ TBC 05:30 AM Rijeka vs TBC
16 Aug SIG TBC 05:30 AM Sigma Olomouc vs TBC
16 Aug UNI TBC 05:30 AM Universitatea Craiova vs TBC
16 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Club Friendlies 2018
Premier League 2018/2019
Primera División 2018/2019
Bundesliga 2018/2019
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 2019 Cameroon
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
UEFA Europa League 2018/2019
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2018/2019
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us