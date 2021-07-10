Predicted starting XI for Argentina | Copa America 2021 final

Argentina will play Brazil in the final of Copa America 2021 tonight at the Maracana Stadium.

It is a highly anticipated encounter, with two of the best players in the world in Argentina's Lionel Messi and Brazil's Neymar set to face each other. The pressure on Messi to win a trophy with the national team is immense, and Copa America 2021 offers a good opportunity to finally ensure that that happens.

#SelecciónMayor 🎙 @lioscaloni: "Es un partido importante, final de Copa América, pero hay que tomarlo con calma, con cautela, y pensar que hay que hacer lo posible por ganar" pic.twitter.com/1YQBPbMX40 — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) July 10, 2021

Messi and Argentina have not enjoyed the best of luck in the Copa America finals in recent years, and will have to be at their very best in order to beat Brazil. These two nations have been the best teams in the tournament and deserve to be in the finals.

Copa America 2021: Argentina's predicted Playing XI for the Final

Goalkeeper - Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Argentina v Uruguay: Group A - Copa America Brazil 2021

Emiliano Martinez has arguably been the best goalkeeper at Copa America 2021, and it was his heroics in the semi-final which ensured Argentina's place in the final.

Martinez saved three penalties in the shootout against Colombia to secure Argentina's position as finalists. The Aston Villa goalkeeper was one of the best in the Premier League last season and is enjoying his best spell as a professional footballer.

Lionel Messi on Emiliano Martinez:



“Emi is a phenomenon. We trusted him.



"We achieved the goal of being able to play all the games and now we are going to the final." 🇦🇷#CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/pbl0gSPHGb — Goal (@goal) July 7, 2021

The 28-year old has been Argentina's first-choice goalkeeper at Copa America 2021, ahead of experienced names like Agustin Marchesin and Franco Armani. Martinez will be one of the first names on the teamsheet for manager Lionel Scaloni.

Other options: Franco Armani (River Plate), Juan Musso (Atalanta), Agustin Marchesin (Porto)

