×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

PSG team-mate Choupo-Moting hopes Neymar injury is not serious

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    21 Nov 2018, 05:29 IST
Neymar
Brazil coach Tite consoles injured captain Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain will be worried about Neymar's injury, says club colleague Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Neymar appeared to hurt his groin early in Tuesday's international friendly win over Choupo-Moting's Cameroon on Tuesday.

The Brazil captain was withdrawn after only eight minutes of action, though replacement Richarlison went on to score the only goal of the game.

Brazil doctor Rodrigo Lasmar eased fears over Neymar's fitness, telling SporTV: "It does not appear to be a serious injury". However, he said a scan will be needed on the injury.

PSG face Liverpool in a crunch Champions League clash on November 28, with Neymar's fellow forward Kylian Mbappe also injured on international duty.

Mbappe appeared to hurt his shoulder in France's 1-0 triumph against Uruguay and he was also substituted in the first half of the game.

Choupo-Moting would stand to benefit if either attacker were injured for any length of time, but he has his fingers crossed for Neymar.

"It would be worrying because he is a very important player, as all the players are," he said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"No player is more important than the team. He's a great player though and I hope he is not injured for a long time. 

"I talked quickly to him but it was just after the injury. I think it's not too too serious. I hope he will be ready next week for us.

"He wanted to play. He really had an injury and felt something."

Omnisport
NEWS
Neymar injury not serious, says doctor
RELATED STORY
VAR helps PSG but not Marseille; Mbappe shines not Neymar
RELATED STORY
France & PSG star Mbappe suffers shoulder injury
RELATED STORY
PSG star Neymar injured for Brazil
RELATED STORY
Neymar leaving PSG 'impossible' this year - Pastore
RELATED STORY
2 Guinness world records held by Neymar
RELATED STORY
Neymar wants more from perfect PSG
RELATED STORY
Neymar, PSG still not at 100%, says coach Tuchel
RELATED STORY
Sarri: Pedro's injury is not too serious
RELATED STORY
3 strong reasons why Eden Hazard is better than Neymar
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us