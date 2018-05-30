Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Pulisic to Premier League 'hogwash', insists father

Christian Pulisic's father has given short shrift to rumours the Borussia Dortmund star is on his way to the Premier League.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 30 May 2018, 14:08 IST
218
christian pulisic - cropped
Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic

The father of Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic has branded reports of a potential move to one of the Premier League's top clubs "hogwash".

The 19-year-old has developed into one of the Bundesliga's brightest young players since joining Dortmund in 2016, prompting rumours of interest from a number of clubs.

Tottenham are the latest to be linked with the winger, while Liverpool and Manchester United have also been said to be admirers.

However, his father insists there is no truth to the suggestions the player will soon move to England.

"He was linked to Tottenham. Last week it was Liverpool. The week before Man United. The week before this… it's hogwash," Mark Pulisic told Sky Sports News.

"He's linked with a different club every week. I have no idea. His agent right now is working and looking, in close relation with me and Christian, and we're just trying to see what the best phase of his next development will be.

"Now is the time that the season has just ended that we'll sit down with Dortmund, we'll sit down with, I don't know whether other clubs are in the mix, [and see what] Dortmund's idea is and their plans for Christian.

"But there's nothing concrete. Right now, Christian plays for Dortmund and that's where he is planning on playing again next year."

Premier League 2017-18 Bundesliga 2017-18
Pulisic 'focused' at Dortmund amid reported Premier...
RELATED STORY
'I was definitely a big fan' – Pulisic admits Man United...
RELATED STORY
Werner dreaming of Premier League switch
RELATED STORY
Ballack sees 'a big difference' between Bundesliga and...
RELATED STORY
Van Gaal aims dig at 'commercial' Man United
RELATED STORY
Pulisic owns up over freak Dortmund goal
RELATED STORY
Wenger defends Aubameyang against Dortmund CEO accusations
RELATED STORY
Brighton sign Nigeria international Balogun
RELATED STORY
Europe's top five league permutations: Title races,...
RELATED STORY
Hannover sign Wimmer on season-long loan
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018