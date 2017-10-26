Pune, Oct 26 (PTI) Statistical highlights of the second

by PTI 26 Oct 2017, 11:16 IST

ODI between India and New Zealand here.

# India have recorded their 50th win out of 100 ODIs played vs New Zealand (Lost 44, Tied 1 and NR 5) - success % 53.15.

# Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/45) has recorded his best bowling figures vs New Zealand in ODIs, eclipsing the 1 for 38 at Napier on January 19, 2014.

# Kumar has got his fourth Man of the Match award in ODIs - his first vs New Zealand. The said Man of the Match award is his first on Indian soil in ODIs.

# Indian fast bowlers captured six wickets - 3 by Kumar, 2 by Bumrah and one by Hardik Pandya. The last occasion when Indian fast bowlers bagged six wickets or more in an ODI in India was - eight wickets vs Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on November 13, 2014 - 4 for 34 by Dhawal Kulkarni; 2 for 38 by Umesh Yadav & 2 for 55 by Stuart Binny.

# Tim Southee has captured Rohit Sharma's wicket five times. Only Sri Lankan Angelo Matthews has bagged his wicket most often than Southee - 7 times in 27 ODIs.

# Dinesh Karthik has posted his ninth fifty - 64 not out off 92 balls.

# The aforesaid knock is his second highest in ODIs on Indian soil next only to his career-best 79 vs South Africa at Gwalior on February 24, 2010.

# In a winning cause, Karthik is averaging 41.24 - his tally being 1031 in 39 innings, including nine fifties. His all nine fifty-plus innings resulted in Indian victories in ODIs.

# Trent Boult (10-0-54-0) went wicketless against India in ODIs for the second time - the first instance being 10-0- 73-0 at Mohali on October 23, 2016.

# Shikhar Dhawan's excellent innings of 68 off 84 balls is his first half century in six ODIs vs New Zealand.

# Overall, the above innings is his 22nd fifty in ODIs.

# In the course of his match-winning knock, he became the 23rd batsman to complete 1,000 runs for India in ODIs in India - his aggregate being 1045 (ave. 43.54) in 25 matches, including three centuries and 7 fifties.

# Henry Nicholls (42) has posted his highest score in a losing cause in ODIs