Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Real Madrid can't win 5-0 every week - Varane

Omnisport
NEWS
News
135   //    23 Sep 2018, 03:24 IST
Raphael Varane
Real Madrid and France defender Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane said Real Madrid cannot expect to win easily every week after Julen Lopetegui's side battled to a tight 1-0 victory against Espanyol.

With Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Toni Kroos all rested by Lopetegui, it was down to Marco Asensio to hit a first-half winner against his former club.

Madrid went top of the table - at least temporarily, as Barcelona play Girona on Sunday - but Varane noted it will not always be comfortable for his team.

"We're not going to win 5-0 every game," the France defender said to beIN SPORTS.

"We're going to sweat and we need everyone, we're going to give everything to get the title.

"We have the ball, but it's hard to hurt the opponent. We created danger but not as much as in other games. The result is very good.

"They are a team that has many weapons and that presses well. We played as a team."

Asensio spent the 2015-16 season on loan at Espanyol and came back to haunt his previous side with his first LaLiga goal since February, the arrowed strike surviving a review for offside.

The Spain international said Madrid expected a tough workout after beating Roma 3-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

"We knew that we were facing a great team, very hard working," Asensio added.

"It's complicated after the Champions League effort. The three points are important. In the second half our fatigue was noticed.

"In the first half we were better, we moved the ball better, in the second half we lacked patience and went from side to side.

"We go to Sevilla [on Wednesday] … that pitch is very tight. Sevilla are a great team, but we will go there to win."

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Varane: Hard to replace Zidane at Madrid
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Real Madrid vs Espanyol | Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid vs AS Roma: 4 takeaways
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Real Madrid edge past Espanyol
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: 5 Real Madrid superstars who will shine...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Squad Analysis for 2018-19
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19, Real Madrid vs Girona FC: Preview, Team...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19, Real Madrid – Espanyol: Match Preview,...
RELATED STORY
5 players that you may not know played in the Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Real Madrid draw against Athletic Bilbao
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us