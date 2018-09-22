Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Richarlison: I used to copy some of Neymar's haircuts

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    22 Sep 2018, 06:41 IST
Richarlison-cropped
Richarlison scored twice in Brazil's win over El Salvador

Richarlison revealed Neymar was his childhood idol, the Everton forward imitating his Brazil team-mate's tricks and haircuts.

Richarlison has made a flying start to the season, scoring three goals in as many games for the Premier League club and netting twice for Brazil earlier this month after making his international debut.

The 21-year-old spoke of his admiration for Neymar, going as far as to copy the Paris Saint-Germain forward's flamboyant hairstyles.

"Neymar has been an idol of mine since childhood," Richarlison told UK newspapers.

"I've always tried to mirror myself in the way he plays and I've also tried imitating some of his haircuts. When I was 12 or 13 I had the yellow mohican. I didn't quite pull it off though because I didn't have the right hair products.

"It would stay up for five minutes and then just flop down, so it didn't really work. I told him about the haircut during lunchtime one day on international duty. The whole room fell about laughing – they thought it was hilarious."

Richarlison scored twice for Brazil against El Salvador earlier this month, celebrating with Neymar with a 'pigeon dance'.

The former America Mineiro and Fluminense forward said the dance was his.

"It's something we organised in training. He's a fan of that dance and he said if we scored in the game we would do the celebration," Richarlison said.

"It is my dance. He is the one copying me."

 
