Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Rodgers critical of semi-final venue change process

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    04 Oct 2018, 00:50 IST
brendanrodgers-cropped
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has criticised the Scottish Professional Football League's (SPFL) decision to host the Scottish League Cup semi-final between Hearts and Celtic at Murrayfield, following an outcry over plans to hold it as part of a double-header at Hampden Park.

The SPFL had originally scheduled Aberdeen versus Rangers for 12:00 GMT on October 28th, with Celtic then due to face Hearts on the same pitch at 19:45, as the national football stadium initially refused to release the SPFL from a contractual obligation to hold all semi-finals involving Old Firm clubs at the ground.

However, that obligation was waived by Hampden Park following uproar from supporters and criticism of the plans by the Scottish Police Federation.

The SPFL announced the new arrangements in a statement, saying: "The Hearts vs Celtic match will kick off at BT Murrayfield at 13:30, with the Aberdeen vs Rangers game starting at Hampden at 16:30.

"In reaching our decision, we have consulted with Hampden Park, the Scottish FA, Scottish Rugby, Police Scotland, Transport Scotland via the Scottish Government and with the four clubs involved. 

"A wide variety of issues have been considered, including the ability of local transport networks to safely and efficiently handle the flow of fans from all four teams to and from the stadia."

However, Celtic boss Rodgers criticised the change in location, which will force his side to travel to Edinburgh.

Celtic won 1-0 away at St Johnstone to reach the semi-finals of a competition they won last season, beating Motherwell 2-0 in the final at Hampden Park.

Rodgers told reporters: "It just feels as if it's assumed that Celtic and Hearts should go to Murrayfield.

"And if we're talking about a neutral venue then it's certainly not neutral with Hearts having played part of their season there last year.

"I've never been to Murrayfield in my life. I would hope that we would at least have the possibility to train there at some point before we would play a semi-final there."

Omnisport
NEWS
Gerrard-Rodgers reunion adds fresh spice to Old Firm rivalry
RELATED STORY
IFA Shield 2018, Semifinal: East Bengal vs Tata Football...
RELATED STORY
AFC U-16 Championship 2018, Quarterfinal, India vs South...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur vs FC Barcelona: Match preview,...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 best semifinals in the history of the...
RELATED STORY
Nagaland Football: A special child needs special attention
RELATED STORY
No Tottenham timeline for Lloris, Vorm returns
RELATED STORY
Rodgers unimpressed by absence of 'fit' Boyata
RELATED STORY
Judging Jurgen Klopp: Why is the Liverpool manager not...
RELATED STORY
Bobic critical of 'cowardly' Ozil
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us