Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ronaldo to Juventus: Kroos lauds departing 'true champion'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4.22K   //    11 Jul 2018, 01:51 IST
RonaldoAsensioKroos - cropped
Cristiano Ronaldo, Marco Asensio and Toni Kroos celebrate for Real Madrid

Toni Kroos paid tribute to "true champion" Cristiano Ronaldo after he sealed a move to Juventus, with a number of other Real Madrid stars also lauding the departing forward.

Ronaldo leaves Madrid after a nine-year stay in LaLiga during which he became the club's all-time record goalscorer, having won four Champions Leagues in the last five seasons.

The 33-year-old Portugal international has signed a four-year deal at Juventus following a transfer worth €112million.

And Kroos added to earlier tributes from Sergio Ramos, Gareth Bale and Casemiro, among others, to send Ronaldo his best wishes.

"Crucial for the trophies we won in the past years," he posted on Twitter. "A true champion. It was a pleasure playing with you! All the best, legend."

Lucas Vazquez, Marco Asensio and Nacho also thanked the departing great for his contributions as they prepare for life after Ronaldo.

Vazquez posted: "It's been a pleasure, Cris. Simply the best."

Asensio added: "It has been a pleasure to play by your side. You have been an example in every way. I wish you good luck in your new stage."

And Nacho took a similar line, saying: "A pleasure to defend this badge with you. You are and will remain number one. All of Madrid will remember you as a leader. Good luck in your new stage!"

Real Madrid CF Football
Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus means an end to the...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo to Juventus: Bale wishes 'top guy' good luck
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo to Juventus: Madridistas will always remember you...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo to Juventus: Ibrahimovic, Robben and Europe's...
RELATED STORY
5 Huge Transfers That Could Happen If Ronaldo Signs For...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus... the right move or not?
RELATED STORY
How Ronaldo to Juventus benefits you
RELATED STORY
Are Juventus right to gamble on Cristiano Ronaldo?
RELATED STORY
Juventus respond to Ronaldo transfer rumours
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo will move to Juventus
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us