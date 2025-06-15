Arsenal target tells Lamine Yamal he wants to join Barcelona - Reports

Arsenal target Nico Williams has reportedly told Spanish teammate Lamine Yamal that he wants to join him at Barcelona. As reported by Spanish outlet SPORT via GOAL, the 22-year-old has revealed his desire to join the Catalan giants to the Barca players in the Spain team.

He has reportedly sent a message to Lamine Yamal and other Barcelona players like Pau Cubarsi, Fermin Lopez, and Pedri, which read:

"Bro, take me with you."

Williams has been one of the most coveted players in Europe of late and was close to joining Barca last summer. However, the Catalan giants' financial situation back then meant they could not trigger his €62m release clause.

The fleet-footed winger has reportedly attracted interest from Arsenal and Bayern Munich this summer. However, he has reportedly made up his mind that he only wants a move to Camp Nou.

As per reports, Williams’ agent Félix Tainta recently had a meeting yesterday with Barca sporting director Deco. Hansi Flick has reportedly also approved the signing while Athletic Bilbao are believed to be ready to sell him only if his €62m release clause is activated.

Nico Williams came through Athletic Bilbao's esteemed youth ranks and has so far made 167 senior appearances for the club. The Arsenal and Barcelona target has contributed with 31 goals and 30 assists for the Basque Country club till date.

Williams shares a great bond with Lamine Yamal and played a pivotal role in helping Spain win the 2024 European Championship. Capped 28 times for Spain so far, he has found the back of the net six times for Spain while turning provider on seven occasions.

Arsenal star opens up on his future amid interest from Barcelona: Reports

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has opened up on his future with his current deal at the Emirates expiring this month. The 32-year-old has been subject to interest from Barcelona on a free transfer.

In a recent interview with 3Sports, the Ghana international has revealed that he is yet to make up his mind. He has insisted that he will decide on his plans for the future keeping his family in mind. He said:

“I think the first thing is if you are happy and feel at home, what your next objective is and what you want to achieve next. You have to consider all these because at the end of the day we all have a family that will say ‘oh! We need money.’ Because this is our mind. We’re not getting younger. So, you have to consider a lot of things—where you want your family to be, if you are happy, and if your family is safe. When you are young, you just go anywhere.”

Partey added:

“I can’t decide anything and it’s up to my agent and the club. Me, I just want to enjoy football.”

Partey joined Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in 2020 for a reported fee of £45 million but has struggled with injury problems during his time in north London. However, he stayed almost injury-free last season and featured 52 times across competitions for the Gunners. Barcelona have been linked with the former Atletico Madrid midfielder on a free transfer with Mikel Arteta's side eyeing a move for Martin Zubimendi.

