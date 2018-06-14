Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Russian official urges love at World Cup after backlash

Russian official urges love at World Cup after backlash

Associated Press
NEWS
News 14 Jun 2018, 20:40 IST
45
AP Image

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian women and visiting World Cup soccer fans: be fruitful and multiply.

After a lawmaker caused a backlash on social media by advising Russian women against getting involved with soccer fans from different countries and races, one of her colleagues is urging love and procreation during the tournament.

"The more love stories we have connected to the world championship, the more people from different countries fall in love, the more children are born, the better," state news agency Tass quoted parliament member Mikhail Degtyaryov as telling reporters Thursday.

Degtyaryov appeared to be doing damage control after lawmaker Tamara Pletnyova warned Russian women Wednesday to think twice before entering into casual relationships with foreign tourists because they may end up rearing their children alone. Pletnyova, who heads a parliamentary committee on children and families, also suggested that Russian women should marry local men and said that children born from mixed-race marriages are unhappy.

"We should have our own children. These children then go on to suffer, you know that well. They've suffered since the Soviet times. You are lucky if they are from the same race, but if they are from a difference race, then it's even more," she said, cutting herself short in the end.

The comments prompted criticism on social media, with some saying that Pletnyova's views were racist and archaic.

Degtyaryov, who heads a parliamentary committee overseeing sports, promoted a totally opposite view Thursday.

"Many years from now these children will remember that their parents' love story began during the World Cup in Russia in 2018," Degtyaryov said, according to Tass. "I hope to God that there would be more love stories, more children, more mixed unions."

"We welcome fans from all countries, skin colors, all religions, all genders and all (sexual) orientations," Degtyaryov added.

The Kremlin weighed in, reluctantly, on the controversy.

Asked about Pletnyova's comments, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters Thursday that the Kremlin has nothing to do with the matter.

"As for our Russian women, they will make their own judgment," Peskov said. "They are the best women in the world."

Peskov noted that spectators attending matches receive special World Cup identification cards that have the phrase "Say no to racism" written on them.

"This is probably the best way to characterize the atmosphere of this holiday and Russia's approach to it," Peskov added.

Russian police academy turns into World Cup nerve center
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Egypt's Mohamed Salah to play World Cup opener
RELATED STORY
Dining Russian-style at the World Cup
RELATED STORY
At World Cup, Russian billionaire Agalarov remembers Trump
RELATED STORY
Lawmaker urges Russian women to be vigilant with WCup fans
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018 Official Song: Live It Up
RELATED STORY
APNewsBreak: Mastercard scraps food-for-goals after backlash
RELATED STORY
Russian hooligans in World Cup crackdown after 2016 rampage
RELATED STORY
4 of the best World Cup songs
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: From India, with love for Brazil
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us