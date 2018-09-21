Sarri feeling sorry for 'unlucky' Morata

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata.

Alvaro Morata's problems in front of goal continued in the Europa League on Thursday but Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri was pleased with other aspects of the striker's display.

Morata could have had a first-half hat-trick against PAOK in Group L but was wasteful throughout his 80 minutes on the pitch, his confidence draining away as his drought goes on.

The 25-year-old has not scored since the opening weekend of the Premier League season against Arsenal, and has lost his place to Olivier Giroud in recent weeks.

Sarri was able to find some positives from the striker's display, but acknowledges he needs goals soon to help rebuild his confidence.

"Alvaro has to gain confidence with one, two three goals," Sarri told his post-match media conference. "I am not able to give him confidence.

"In this match he had three or four opportunities. He was unlucky.

"I hope for him in the future I can help him. But the confidence can come with goals.

"Maybe two goals in two matches, I don't know. For the first time in this season he was ready in the box. He was on the ball and was active."

Morata's struggles were not the only frustration for Sarri, who felt Chelsea should have widened their advantage – the Blues having created 22 chances across the 90 minutes.

"I think that we played very well. It was difficult for people to play against us this evening. I think we were so good," he added.

"I think we were in control of the match for 90 minutes.

"We had a lot of opportunities. I am very happy with the three points, but not the result. We didn't kill the match."