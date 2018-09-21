Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sarri feeling sorry for 'unlucky' Morata

Omnisport
NEWS
News
555   //    21 Sep 2018, 01:38 IST
Alvaro Morata - cropped
Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata.

Alvaro Morata's problems in front of goal continued in the Europa League on Thursday but Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri was pleased with other aspects of the striker's display.

Morata could have had a first-half hat-trick against PAOK in Group L but was wasteful throughout his 80 minutes on the pitch, his confidence draining away as his drought goes on.

The 25-year-old has not scored since the opening weekend of the Premier League season against Arsenal, and has lost his place to Olivier Giroud in recent weeks.

Sarri was able to find some positives from the striker's display, but acknowledges he needs goals soon to help rebuild his confidence.

"Alvaro has to gain confidence with one, two three goals," Sarri told his post-match media conference. "I am not able to give him confidence. 

"In this match he had three or four opportunities. He was unlucky.

"I hope for him in the future I can help him. But the confidence can come with goals.

"Maybe two goals in two matches, I don't know. For the first time in this season he was ready in the box. He was on the ball and was active."

Morata's struggles were not the only frustration for Sarri, who felt Chelsea should have widened their advantage – the Blues having created 22 chances across the 90 minutes.

"I think that we played very well. It was difficult for people to play against us this evening. I think we were so good," he added. 

"I think we were in control of the match for 90 minutes.

"We had a lot of opportunities. I am very happy with the three points, but not the result. We didn't kill the match."

Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Morata set for Chelsea recall as Sarri seeks striker balance
RELATED STORY
Sarri wants Chelsea defensive improvement
RELATED STORY
AC PAOK v Chelsea: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue &...
RELATED STORY
Willian very happy under Sarri after Conte row
RELATED STORY
Sarri deals blow to Chelsea kids' Europa League hopes
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: 10 Matches to look forward to...
RELATED STORY
Hazard left out of Chelsea squad for PAOK trip
RELATED STORY
5 players who could benefit from Chelsea’s Europa League...
RELATED STORY
Sarri still waiting for 'the best Morata' as Higuain...
RELATED STORY
All you need to know about Chelsea's Europa League...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us