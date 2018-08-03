Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sarri 'very confident' Willian set for Chelsea stay

Omnisport
NEWS
News
854   //    03 Aug 2018, 18:42 IST
willian-cropped
Chelsea attacker Willian

Maurizio Sarri is "very confident" Willian will remain at Chelsea and insists there is no problem with the Brazilian after he returned late from his holiday.

Although Chelsea endured a disappointing campaign last term, Willian was regularly a standout performer and was named Players' Player of the Year for a second time by his team-mates.

He has been a constant subject of speculation since, however, with Barcelona and Manchester United both credited with an interest in him.

Reports even suggested Chelsea were open to selling him given he turns 30 next week, his late return from a post-World Cup holiday doing little to ease the tension.

Sarri made it abundantly clear earlier in the week that he was unimpressed by Willian's late arrival, though after having a discussion with the Brazilian, the air has been cleared and the coach expects his attacker to stay.

When asked in Friday's news conference ahead of the Community Shield if he thinks Willian will remain, Sarri said: "Yes, I do. I'm very confident.

"I spoke yesterday with him about him being late, not his future. It was a very positive conversation and I am very happy about it. There is no Willian problem."

But Sarri seemed less certain about the future of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who reportedly wants out with just a year left on his contract.

Courtois is said to be angling for a move to Real Madrid to be closer to his children, who live in the Spanish capital following his spell with Atletico Madrid, but Sarri could not offer supporters much certainty.

"Courtois is the goalkeeper of the club, I don't know in the future," Sarri said. "It depends on the club, and especially on him I think. I hope Courtois will be our goalkeeper."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Chelsea: 3 questions for Maurizio Sarri ahead of the...
RELATED STORY
Sarri expects Hazard, Courtois and Willian to stay
RELATED STORY
Pedro sees similarities between Sarri and Guardiola
RELATED STORY
One or two changes required at Chelsea, says Sarri
RELATED STORY
Sarri seeking talks with Willian over delayed Chelsea return
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Jorginho links up with Sarri at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Chelsea, Community Shield: The big...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola would love to see Sarri in Premier League
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard or Willian: Who is more important to Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
Four managers who won the English Premier League title in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us