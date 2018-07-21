Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Schurrle in talks to leave Borussia Dortmund

Omnisport
NEWS
News
419   //    21 Jul 2018, 13:31 IST
andre schurrle - cropped
Borussia Dortmund forward Andre Schurrle

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed Andre Schurrle sat out the International Champions Cup win over Manchester City as he is holding talks with another club.

The Bundesliga side claimed a 1-0 victory over Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions at Soldier Field, with Mario Gotze scoring the only goal from the penalty spot, but Schurrle played no part in the match.

Dortmund later tweeted via their official account to say the 27-year-old forward "was not in the squad as he is excused due to negotiations with another club".

Sporting director Michael Zorc later revealed they had spoken to Schurrle and informed him he was surplus to requirements for the coming season.

"We talked openly about the situation with Andre and said we have a lot of options in the wide positions and that the plans are going in a different direction," he said, as quoted by Bild.

Schurrle, who cost a reported €30million fee when he joined from Wolfsburg in July 2016, has been linked with a move back to the Premier League.

The former Chelsea man was suggested as a possible makeweight in a deal for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha.

According to reports in Germany, Dortmund will ask for a fee in the region of €20m for Schurrle, whose contract expires in 2021.

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2017-18
Omnisport
NEWS
Schurrle admits Dortmund were second best in Mainz defeat
RELATED STORY
'Tie-up with an ISL club still a possibility': Borussia...
RELATED STORY
Dortmund splash out on Mainz defender Diallo
RELATED STORY
Stoger, Schurrle make no excuses for Der Klassiker defeat
RELATED STORY
Schmelzer gives up Borussia Dortmund captaincy
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga transfer news: Dortmund bag their second...
RELATED STORY
Hakimi swaps Madrid for Dortmund in two-year loan deal
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga transfer news: Meyer's destination revealed,...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Stoger confirms Borussia Dortmund departure
RELATED STORY
Lichtsteiner to Borussia Dortmund falls through
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us