×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sheriff: Soccer star Rooney charged with public intoxication

Associated Press
NEWS
News
86   //    07 Jan 2019, 01:58 IST
AP Image

LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (AP) — Soccer star Wayne Rooney was arrested last month at a Washington-area airport on a charge of public intoxication, authorities said Sunday.

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office in Virginia said Rooney was jailed Dec. 16 after his arrest on the misdemeanor charge by police at the Dulles International Airport in Virginia and then released on his own recognizance. The sheriff's office released a mugshot from his booking that showed Rooney in what appeared to be an orange jail jumpsuit.

Court documents say Rooney was charged with public swearing and intoxication. He paid a $25 fine Friday.

The sheriff's office referred further questions to airport authorities. An airport spokesman said he was looking into what happened.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the arrest, but Rooney appeared to have been traveling in the days beforehand. He posted a picture on his verified Instagram account on Dec. 14 in an airplane seat and said he was traveling to an auto race in Saudi Arabia.

Before coming to play in the U.S. this year, Rooney, 33, starred for Manchester United in the English Premier League. His 208 career goals make him the league's second all-time scorer. He was also the all-time leading scorer for England's national team.

When he joined Washington-based D.C. United, he became the latest in a series of European stars to play for U.S.-based Major League Soccer late in their careers. He helped the team reach the playoffs last year.

The Washington-based team said in a statement that it was aware of news reports of the arrest, but declined further comment.

"We understand the media's interest in this matter but we believe this is a private matter for Wayne that D.C. United will handle internally," the team said.

Associated Press
NEWS
Rooney arrested in USA on intoxication and swearing charges
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Wayne Rooney scores a stunning free...
RELATED STORY
2 Russian soccer internationals charged after brawls
RELATED STORY
Police charge man with assault of assistant referee...
RELATED STORY
4 men charged after fan disorder at Arsenal-Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Paul Pogba XI: 10 best players he has played with
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo crowned Player of The Year at 2018...
RELATED STORY
English Best XI to have played with Wayne Rooney 
RELATED STORY
Top 10 footballers with the highest net worth in 2018
RELATED STORY
Should Wayne Rooney play for England again?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us