Skriniar ready to renew Inter contract despite Manchester United links

236   //    04 Aug 2018, 22:25 IST
Milan Skriniar
Inter defender Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar is ready to renew his Inter contract and rebuff reported interest from Manchester United.

LaLiga champions Barcelona have also been linked with a move for the centre-back, who scored four Serie A goals last term.

Skriniar has regularly stated his desire to stay at Inter, who he joined from Sampdoria a year ago.

And despite United reportedly being keen on the Slovakia international, Skriniar is not ready to leave San Siro.

"It's nice to know that you are appreciated by other big clubs in Europe, but I've never thought to leave the club," Skriniar said to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"The future depends on the club and I accept whatever they decide.

"My agent is in talks with the bosses at the club. It's not done yet, let's see what happens.

On the possibility of a move to Juventus or AC Milan, he added: "No, in Italy I will only play for Inter."

Inter secured qualification for the Champions League last term and Skriniar is excited by the chance to feature in Europe's top club competition.

"We are Inter and our target is always to win titles," Skriniar said. "We want to remain among the top Serie A clubs and do well in the Champions League.

"I've never played this competition before. I have no doubts we can make great things also against clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona."

I only have Inter in my head, insists Skriniar
Manchester United transfer news: Neymar’s gift does Man...
Manchester United transfer news: Ronaldo does Man Utd a...
Darmian determined to leave Manchester United despite...
3 reasons why Manchester United can win the Premier...
5 reasons why Mourinho needs to leave Manchester United
Reports: Premier League superstar to force move to...
FC Barcelona to hijack a move for Real Madrid's top...
Reports: Real Madrid to make a €215 million bid for...
Manchester United superstar holds secret meeting with...
