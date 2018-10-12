×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Soccer great Van Basten leaves FIFA technical director role

Associated Press
NEWS
News
14   //    12 Oct 2018, 21:02 IST
AP Image

ZURICH (AP) — Soccer great Marco van Basten is leaving FIFA after two years as technical director.

The former Netherlands forward is leaving amicably to be closer to his family in Amsterdam, FIFA said Friday.

Van Basten helped oversee the introduction of video review for referees at the World Cup in Russia, plus coaching programs to help member federations.

"Marco has played an important role to reconnect the institution with its technical community," said FIFA deputy secretary general Zvonimir Boban, a former teammate at AC Milan.

Van Basten was also closely linked to the "Play Fair" document published last year looking at radical ways of changing and improving the game, but which had little impact.

Associated Press
NEWS
Dutch soccer great Van Basten rejects Putin meeting concerns
RELATED STORY
Van Basten critical of Neymar's World Cup theatrics
RELATED STORY
Van Basten urges Neymar to cut out theatrics
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Pitana gets 1st and final whistles at World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 world-class football players who retired early
RELATED STORY
The best ever: The 6 players that have won every UEFA and...
RELATED STORY
English FA technical director leaves to join Brighton
RELATED STORY
5 Footballers who would have been even better without...
RELATED STORY
4 notable names who could become director of football at...
RELATED STORY
April Heinrichs to step down as US soccer youth director
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
Tomorrow TUN NIG 11:45 PM Tunisia vs Niger
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Tomorrow BEL SWI 12:15 AM Belgium vs Switzerland
Tomorrow CRO ENG 12:15 AM Croatia vs England
Tomorrow LAT KAZ 09:30 PM Latvia vs Kazakhstan
International Friendlies 2018
FT TUR BOS
0 - 0
 Turkey vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
Tomorrow PER CHI 06:00 AM Peru vs Chile
Tomorrow CHI IND 05:05 PM China PR vs India
Tomorrow MYA BOL 05:30 PM Myanmar vs Bolivia
Tomorrow UZB KOR 07:30 PM Uzbekistan vs Korea DPR
Tomorrow PHI OMA 09:00 PM Philippines vs Oman
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us