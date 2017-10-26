Soccer: Injured Benteke still weeks away from Palace return: Hodgson

by Reuters 26 Oct 2017, 19:52 IST

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City vs Crystal Palace - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 23, 2017 Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke reacts Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

(Reuters) - Crystal Palace will be without striker Christian Benteke for another four to five weeks as he continues his recovery from a knee ligament injury, manager Roy Hodgson said on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Belgium international has not featured for Palace since being forced off in a defeat by Manchester City last month.

"Benteke now is four to five weeks out but we were told it was a six to eight week injury so he is still on track," the manager told a news conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League home game against West Ham United.

Hodgson confirmed midfielder Lee Chung-yong picked up a knock during Palace's 4-1 League Cup defeat by second-tier Bristol City on Tuesday and James McArthur is also a doubt for the weekend.

"Chungy got a nasty kick in Bristol, he's having a scan this afternoon. McArthur has been having treatment all week, we're hopeful he'll recover in time to play (against West Ham)," Hodgson added.

Hodgson said Palace's League Cup exit would allow them to focus on preserving their top-flight status. Palace are bottom of the table with just one win in nine matches.

"We're out of the cup now and we must concentrate on the really important matter of staying in the Premier League," he added.

"For me, every game's a must-win game. I think there is a belief, a faith in what we're trying to do as a team and the methods being used. That belief is growing."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)