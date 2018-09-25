Spalletti warns rejuvenated Inter against complacency

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 26 // 25 Sep 2018, 00:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti

Luciano Spalletti is confident his Inter side are firmly back on track but has warned his players against complacency ahead of their clash with Fiorentina on Tuesday.

Marcelo Brozovic's stoppage-time stunner clinched a 1-0 win over Sampdoria on Saturday, just days after Matias Vecino headed a last-gasp winner to see off Tottenham in the Champions League.

Those results have gone a long way to lifting the clouds that had begun to circle over the San Siro, but Spalletti has urged his players not to get carried away ahead of the visit of the Viola.

Speaking at his pre-match media conference, he said: "We know we've dropped some points. Then we won two games in which we've made big strides in terms of consistency and character.

"But we can't be content. We still need to push strongly towards our objectives because we're in good shape and we need to bring home more points.

"It won't be easy because Fiorentina have a good coach [Stefano Pioli], I know him well and I like him as a person too.

Tactics on the eve of #InterFiorentina



Check out all the best snaps from today's training here https://t.co/cweQRv5tVF#FCIM pic.twitter.com/RfLVoeq5gS — Inter (@Inter_en) September 24, 2018

"He coaches a modern team. They've found unity within that environment.

"They have [Federico] Chiesa who can tear up the tactical plans because he's really good in one-on-ones."

Spalletti was sent off for his celebrations on Saturday and subsequently handed a one-game touchline ban.

The club confirmed on Monday that it was appealing the ban with Spalletti saying it puts him in a difficult position in the future.

"It was an important goal and I reacted the way I did, but I think this creates a very difficult precedent," he added.