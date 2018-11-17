×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Tabarez buoyed by inexperienced Uruguay

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    17 Nov 2018, 05:18 IST
Oscar Tabarez Uruguay v Portugal Round of 16 FIFA World Cup 30062018
Oscar Tabarez

Oscar Tabarez was pleased with the performance of his inexperienced Uruguay side, despite going down 1-0 to Brazil.

Neymar scored a controversial penalty in the 76th minute of Friday's friendly at Emirates Stadium, after Diego Laxalt had harshly been adjudged to have fouled Danilo, who also handled the ball in the run up to the incident.

Bar a late Richarlison chance, the penalty was the only time Brazil had penetrated a makeshift Uruguay defence short of Diego Godin, Jose Gimenez and first-choice goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

Things could have been different at the other end, too, had Alisson not pulled off a string of saves to deny both Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, and Tabarez believes the future is bright for Uruguay's youngsters, as he signalled out debutants Mathias Suarez and Bruno Mendez for individual praise.

"The team left me happy," Tabarez told a news conference. "We will continue to grow.

"It is not easy to play without too much international experience. Bruno is captain of the Under-20s and showed those talents.

"Bruno and Mathias seem to have more experience than their ages would suggest.

"That's important because it increases the potential of the team in terms of options. I think we had a fairly even match, we had chances, it hurts that it was defined by a controversial moment.

"We are encouraged by being competitive, even against Brazil."

Omnisport
NEWS
Oscar Tabarez: Battling an ailment but still serving the...
RELATED STORY
Long-serving Tabarez signs four-year Uruguay extension
RELATED STORY
Tabarez extends contract with Uruguay for 4 years
RELATED STORY
PSG's Cavani selected by Uruguay as Coito fills in for...
RELATED STORY
Neymar clinches anything-but-friendly win for Brazil over...
RELATED STORY
Oscar Tabarez: A 71-year-old's Unrelenting Quest for...
RELATED STORY
Neymar scores from spot as Brazil beats Uruguay 1-0
RELATED STORY
FIFA takes control of Uruguay federation amid World Cup bid
RELATED STORY
Suarez sits out Uruguay duties for birth of third child
RELATED STORY
Hart buoyed by clean sheet on Burnley bow
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Today TUR SWE 10:30 PM Turkey vs Sweden
African Cup of Nations
16 Nov SOU BUR 06:30 PM South Sudan vs Burundi
Tomorrow MAD SUD 05:00 PM Madagascar vs Sudan
Tomorrow ETH GHA 06:30 PM Ethiopia vs Ghana
Tomorrow KEN SIE 06:30 PM Kenya vs Sierra Leone
Tomorrow SWA NIG 07:00 PM Swaziland vs Niger
Tomorrow MOZ ZAM 07:00 PM Mozambique vs Zambia
Tomorrow RWA CEN 07:00 PM Rwanda vs Central African Republic
Tomorrow MAU BOT 10:30 PM Mauritania vs Botswana
International Friendlies 2018
Today JOR IND 10:30 PM Jordan vs India
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us