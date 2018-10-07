×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Taider has goal, 2 assists in Impact's 3-0 win over Crew

Associated Press
NEWS
News
07 Oct 2018, 03:12 IST
AP Image

MONTREAL (AP) — Saphir Taider scored on a penalty kick and had assists to help the Montreal Impact beat the Columbus Crew 3-0 on Saturday.

Alejandro Silva and Ignacio Piatti also scored, and Evan Bush made nine saves for his ninth shutout of the season. The Impact (13-15-4) remained alive in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Columbus (13-10-9) remained fourth in the East, need one point in its last two matches to secure a playoff spot.

Taider opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, firing down the middle as a helpless Zack Steffen dove to his left. Montreal was awarded a penalty kick after Silva's cross in the box hit Josh Williams in the arm.

Silva doubled the lead just before halftime, and Piatti made it 3-0 in the 59th minute with his 14th goal of the season.

Associated Press
NEWS
Taider scores 2 as surging Impact beat Rapids 2-1
RELATED STORY
Fans react as Ronaldo bags a hat-trick of assists in...
RELATED STORY
7 Top strikers who moved to lesser leagues in the...
RELATED STORY
Ibrahimovic scores 500th worldwide goal; Galaxy fall
RELATED STORY
Portland Timbers down short-handed Columbus Crew 3-2
RELATED STORY
5 youngest footballers to win the Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
Picault's late goal helps Union end Sounders' win streak
RELATED STORY
Mullins, Mensah help Crew beat Red Bulls 3-2
RELATED STORY
Top 3 players in Barcelona's squad for the 2018/19 season
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why neither Ronaldo nor Messi should win this...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us