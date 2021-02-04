Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Barcelona, et al: Top 10 goal-scoring teams in 2020

In football, games are won by outscoring their opponents. Scoring goals increases the chance of a team to win matches.

While not every game produces a plethora of goals, more and more teams have adopted attacking philosophies that have reaped rich dividends.

The UEFA Technical Observers have ranked their Top 10 goals of the 2019/20 #UCL season ⚽️🔝



What would be your 1, 2, 3? 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/mAYIiTUoJU — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 28, 2020

On that note, let's take a look at the ten-most prolific goal-scoring teams in 2020.

#10 Real Madrid - 91 goals in 2020

Real Madrid

Real Madrid have traditionally been known to score a lot of goals, thanks to the plethora of attacking options at their disposal.

However, last season, Zinedine Zidane's men won their first La Liga title in three years last season on the back of an uncharacteristically robust defense.

This season, Real Madrid have been less frugal at the back but managed to score 91 goals in all competitions during the year.

#8 Juventus - 94 goals in 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the top scorer at Juventus for the last two seasons.

The first of the three Serie A clubs in our list are the reigning champions Juventus. The Turin-based outfit have been the dominant side in the Italian top-flight for the better part of the last decade.

The Old Lady have been known for their solid defense but it seems they are turning their attack into one of their key strengths as well. Well, where there's Cristiano Ronaldo, goals are expected aplenty and the player has not disappointed so far in the White and Black.

Cristiano Ronaldo overtakes Pele's official goal tally 😎



7️⃣5️⃣8️⃣ Ronaldo

7️⃣5️⃣7️⃣ Pele pic.twitter.com/PkflyyuMMY — Goal (@goal) January 3, 2021

He was the highest-scoring player in league fixtures in 2020, with 33 goals, and helped Juventus score 94 goals in the calendar year.

#8 Borussia Dortmund - 94 goals in 2020

Borussia Dortmund

The only club capable of challenging the might of serial winners Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga is Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund have been playing some attractive football in recent seasons. Despite their prolificacy in the final third last campaign, BvB led the league table for a while but couldn't end Bayern Munich's Bundesliga dominance.

Nevertheless, Borussia Dortmund managed to score 94 goals during the year, in the process outscoring the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, to name a few.