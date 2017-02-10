Top 20 teams in Europe with the most average possession

Football is a possession game and these are the top twenty teams in Europe.

Bayern Munich sits at the top of the list

Possession is a very important part of any football game; if the opponents don’t have the ball, then they can’t hurt you. It’s as simple that. Football, however, has changed and teams have made it fashionable to control games by having huge amounts of possession. Top teams, all around the world have made this method the main part of the way they play and some have even let it define them. But while goals may win matches, it takes a special ability to hang onto the ball and win games.

The Daily Star has published a list, which showcases the top teams from all over Europe with the top possession stats in this season. In the published list, there are four Spanish teams, three German teams and five teams from both the United Kingdom and Italy. While Barcelona, Sevilla and even UD Las Palmas have made the list, table toppers Real Madrid haven’t even made the top twenty. From England, four of the five teams have made the top ten, while Manchester United languish just outside on 11th.

Barcelona, a team which depend heavily on possession-based football are second behind Carlo Ancelotti’s Bayern Munich with 61.7%. PSG, the only french team in the top five sit on fourth, while Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City sit right behind them with 60.7% possession.

Napoli who, are level with Liverpool at sixth place, welcome Real Madrid next week in the Champions League and these stats may give some indication as to how the game might go. Bayern Munich on the other hand, who sit on number one, play Arsenal in their Champions League fixture next.

Top 20 teams with the most average possession in Europe