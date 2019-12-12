Top 5 teams in the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 on Matchday 6

Neymar scored his first Champions League goal in a year on Wednesday

Matchday 6 of this season's UEFA Champions League came to a conclusion and just like contours on a map, we now know the respective teams who will vie for Europe's premier club competition in the knock-out phase.

For the third year in a row, all four English clubs advanced to the round of 16 with Chelsea leaving it late to confirm their spot thanks to a nerve-shredding 2-1 victory over Lille.

Among the 16 teams heading for Monday's draw will be surprise newcomers Atalanta who thumped 10-man Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 in Ukraine. It was a spectacular turnaround for Gian Piero Gasperini's men after losing their opening three matches in the competition.

Both Madrid clubs - Real and Atletico - progressed as runners-up in their respective groups leaving the possibility of a heavyweight meeting in the Round of 16 against group winners. After yet more drama, records and goals galore we analyse the top five teams on Matchday 6.

5. Atalanta

Atalanta have been a joy to watch in Serie A

This may be an eyebrow-raising name in the UEFA Champions League knock-out phase, but Atalanta have fully merited their place and they are in our list this week. The team from Bergamo who finished as last season's Serie A top scorers (77 goals scored), and who have retained that mantle this season so far, were playing in their maiden European competition after finishing third in Serie A last season.

But after losing their opening three matches in the group, they needed a minor miracle to qualify. However, they held Premier League champions Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia and it was a result which quite possibly served as a catalyst to their progress in the next phase.

Gian Piero Gasperini's men beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 in their penultimate fixture and heading into Matchday 6, all three teams in Group C had the chance to join Manchester City in the Round of 16. With the Croatians losing emphatically to the group leaders, Atalanta and Shakhtar had their fate in their own hands. It was the Italians though who played with purpose in Ukraine and with the match finely in the balance at 1-0, Shakhtar defender Dodo was sent off for slapping Remo Freuler in the 77th minute. Gasperini's men would take advantage of that moment of madness by Dodo and scored two more goals to progress.

