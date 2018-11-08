×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Tottenham midfielder Dembele likely to be out until 2019

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    08 Nov 2018, 19:02 IST
Mousa Dembele
Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele

Mousa Dembele could be out until 2019 after Tottenham announced the Belgium international has damaged ligaments in his right ankle.

Dembele sustained the injury in Saturday's 3-2 Premier League win at Wolves, having to be replaced after only seven minutes at Molineux, and Spurs fear he will not return until the new year.

The midfielder missed Tuesday's Champions League win over PSV at Wembley and is expected to be out of their remaining Group B games against Inter and Barcelona.

Dembele will also be missing for upcoming London derbies against Arsenal and Chelsea in the Premier League, as well as December's EFL Cup clash with the Gunners, but manager Mauricio Pochettino could soon have Victor Wanyama available.

The Kenya midfielder has been restricted to three substitute appearances in the Premier League this season, but Spurs confirmed he has returned to training following a knee injury.

Eric Dier is also in contention to feature in Saturday's Premier League game away to Crystal Palace, but defenders Jan Vertonghen (hamstring) and Danny Rose (groin) are both still out.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Reports: Tottenham star set for a big money move to China
RELATED STORY
Will Ousmane Dembele be the answer to Manchester United's...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Roma eyeing move for Tottenham midfielder
RELATED STORY
Probable Tottenham XI to face West Ham United
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Three reasons why Manchester City beat...
RELATED STORY
Four reasons why Ousmane Dembele should move to Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Why Tottenham need to take advantage of the confusion at...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/2019: Five reasons Why Tottenham will...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Tottenham willing to sell three players
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Tottenham Hotspur's predicted XI...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 12
10 Nov CAR BRI 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Nov HUD WES 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs West Ham
10 Nov LEI BUR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Burnley
10 Nov NEW AFC 08:30 PM Newcastle vs AFC Bournemouth
10 Nov SOU WAT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Watford
10 Nov CRY TOT 11:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
11 Nov LIV FUL 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Fulham
11 Nov CHE EVE 07:45 PM Chelsea vs Everton
11 Nov ARS WOL 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Nov MAN MAN 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us