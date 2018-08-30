Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Toure wanted West Ham move, says Pellegrini

30 Aug 2018
Yaya Toure and Manuel Pellegrini - cropped
Yaya Toure and Manuel Pellegrini together at Manchester City.

West Ham turned down the opportunity to sign Yaya Toure, according to manager Manuel Pellegrini.

The 35-year-old Ivorian has been available on a free since leaving Manchester City at the end of last season.

His agent Dimitry Seluk revealed on Tuesday the midfielder had undergone a medical in London, reigniting rumours of a potential reunion with former City boss Pellegrini.

Seluk dismissed the Premier League's bottom club as unsuitable for the former Barcelona player, comments Pellegrini deemed "unfortunate" and contrary to Toure's previous interest.

"I spoke with Yaya," the Hammers boss told reporters. "I know how I perceive him as a person and as a player. I think he is a very good player.

"But in the moment we were doing our squad list that position was covered by other players. We needed money to bring in other positions, so I explained to Yaya clearly why he cannot come here.

"I hope he will find a good club, a big club, because he is a very good player.

"He wanted to stay in England. When I was at Manchester City he received also another offer from China, from other countries, but he always told me he wanted to stay here in England. I support that 100 per cent."

Olympiacos is considered Toure's most likely destination.

The three-time Premier League winner spent one season with the Greek giants before joining Monaco in 2006.

