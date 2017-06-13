Transfer news and rumours of the day: 13th June 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 13 Jun 2017

Juventus are the latest club to be linked with Riyad Mahrez

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on June 13, 2017:

Serie A

Juventus eyeing a move for Riyad Mahrez

The Bianconeri are the latest team to take an interest in the wantaway Leicester City winger, Riyad Mahrez. According to the Mirror, Juventus are ready to rival Arsenal for the Algerian winger with a bid of over £30 million.

Mahrez recently expressed his desire to leave Leicester this summer and has already seen two top clubs vie for his signature. Arsene Wenger is said to be a big fan of the player while Juventus will target him if they miss out on signing Bayern Munich's Douglas Costa.

Fiorentina winger set to start a bidding war between two Premier League clubs

Tuttosport has revealed that Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi is being targeted by a host of clubs which include Chelsea and Manchester United. Inter Milan and Juventus are also interested but the Italian club wants to sell the winger abroad. Chelsea see Bernardeschi as a backup option on the flanks whereas Manchester United have given up on their pursuit of Ivan Perisic and now want Bernardeschi. He is reported to have a release clause of £35 million.