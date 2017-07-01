Transfer news and rumours of the day - 1st July 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 01 Jul 2017, 23:12 IST

PSG have entered the race for Alex Sandro

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on July 1, 2017:

Serie A

Inter Milan set a new demand for Manchester United

Signing Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic is proving to be tough for Manchester United with the Nerazzurri playing hardball over the proposed transfer fee. Inter reportedly now want United's Matteo Darmian to be included in the deal for Perisic. Italian transfer expert, Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that Inter have made an enquiry for the Italian fullback which is set to reduce their asking price for Perisic by over £15 million.

AS Roma want Alberto Moreno

Corriere Dello Sport reports that the Italian club are pondering over the idea of bringing Liverpool's Alberto Moreno to Rome this summer. Moreno has failed to make a lasting impression on Jurgen Klopp which is why the Reds want to offload him. Roma will have to pay £15 million to secure the services of the marauding fullback who still has two years left on his contract.

New suitors for Alex Sandro

Paris Saint-Germain are the latest club to take note of Juventus' Alex Sandro. The Sun claims that the French club have made a last ditch effort to prise the left back away from Turin. Chelsea were said to be very close to agreeing a deal with the Bianconeri for Sandro but this latest development indicates that an agreement is far from being reached.