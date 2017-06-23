Transfer news and rumours of the day - 23rd June 2017

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 23 Jun 2017, 22:05 IST

A reunion on the cards?

Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on June 23, 2017:

Serie A

Antonio Conte wants Juventus player at Stamford Bridge

The Blues’ man in charge has made it clear to the Chelsea hierarchy that he wants a world-class centre-back signing this summer. He wants either Virgil Van Dijk or Leonardo Bonucci with the Juventus man being more of a priority. Juventus are ready to let him go for more than £50 million and with Van Dijk costing around £60 million, it makes sense for Chelsea to target one of the best centre-backs in the world.

Inter Milan eye move for Juventus target

The Nerazzurri are all set to hijack Juventus' move for Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. Evening Standard reports that Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalleti, who coached the custodian at AS Roma, is a big fan of the Arsenal player and wants to take him under his wing at the San Siro.

Meanwhile, Juventus want him as a deputy for Gianluigi Buffon till the next season and are ready to pay £15 million for the Polish keeper. It remains to be seen whether Inter match that offer or submit an even larger bid.

Fiorentina midfielder on Spurs radar

With Eric Dier being courted by Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur have started looking for his replacement. According to Talksport, their search has led them to Fiorentina's midfielder Matteo Vecino. The 25-year-old played 40 matches for La Viola last season and is highly rated in Florence. Mauricio Pochettino is said to be a big fan and a source close to the team understands that Spurs are readying a £20 million bid for the midfielder.