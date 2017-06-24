Transfer news and rumours of the day - 24th June 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 24 Jun 2017, 23:03 IST

Gerard Deulofeu is not a wanted man

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on June 24, 2017:

Serie A

AS Roma want Gerard Deulofeu

Liverpool Echo has claimed that Everton want to offload winger Gerard Deulofeu this summer. Ronald Koeman is not a huge fan of the Spaniard and has put him up for sale. AS Roma have entered the race with the player's agent stating that an Italian club is a real option for his client. Earlier in the month, FC Barcelona had declined the chance to sign Deulofeu on a buyback clause worth £10.5 million.

Juventus expecting a £100 million raid from Chelsea

The Italian media has ignited rumours of the Blues toying with the idea of spending a record amount for two of Juventus' first team stars. Alex Sandro and Leonardo Bonucci are high on Chelsea's list of targets with Antonio Conte keen on reuniting with his former players. The Bianconeri are eager to keep the duo in Turin but might be powerless if Chelsea cough up the right amount.

AC Milan preparing a blockbuster deal for Wayne Rooney

Sportskeeda understands that AC Milan are in search of top names this summer to reinstate their place at the summit of the Serie A. Their search has led them to wantaway Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney. The Englishman has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford and is looking for a way out of Manchester. The Rossoneri are preparing a mega contract for Rooney which will see England's top scorer earn £270,000 per week.