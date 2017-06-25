Transfer news and rumours of the day - 25th June 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 25 Jun 2017, 21:07 IST

Juventus eye Marquinhos as a potential replacement for Leonardo Bonucci

Serie A

Fiorentina set to receive a huge bid for Federico Bernardeschi

Football Italia says that Manchester United are tired of waiting for Ivan Perisic with Inter Milan playing hardball over the transfer fee. Subsequently, the Red Devils have turned their attention towards Bernardeschi who is currently playing for Italy in the U-21 World Cup.

The winger has been La Viola's best player last season and his goals and set piece abilities have been crucial to Fiorentina's top half finish.

Juventus and Inter Milan to fight it out for Joao Cancelo

Both the Italian clubs are in need of a fullback this summer with Juventus set to lose Dani Alves in the coming days whereas Maicon has left Nerazzurri. Calciomercato has now reported that the Italian giants have decided to enquire about Valencia's right back Cancelo who is open for a move to Italy.

Juventus are in pole position at the moment as they can offer him Champions League football.

Meanwhile, Juventus decide a replacement for Leonardo Bonucci

With reports emerging of Chelsea's firm interest in Bonucci, the Bianconeri have a centre back in mind to replace the Italian. Gazzetta Dello Sport claims that Juventus are ready to move for Paris Saint Germain's Marquinhos if Bonucci is lured by the riches of England.

Juventus will not come in their player's way if he wishes to join Chelsea and are also ready to pay a fee in the region of €65 million for Marquinhos.