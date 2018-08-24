Tuchel wants more PSG signings amid Rose links

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 248 // 24 Aug 2018, 20:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Tottenham and England defender Danny Rose

The Tottenham and England left-back made only 10 Premier League appearances in a 2017-18 campaign that was heavily disrupted by injuries.Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel feels more new signings are needed for the Ligue 1 champions, who are being linked with Danny Rose.

Ben Davies appears to have usurped Rose as the first-choice left-back at Spurs, with Mauricio Pochettino selecting the Wales international in both Premier League games this term.

PSG are reportedly keen on 28-year-old Rose and Tuchel confirmed he wants PSG to add more arrivals after a quiet transfer window that has seen only Thilo Kehrer and Gianluigi Buffon join.

"I hope the transfer window is not finished for us," Tuchel told a news conference on Friday. "I trust my managers and my sports director [Antero Henrique].

"I do not comment on the rumours of the transfer window, I can only tell you that three years ago I played Tottenham and Danny Rose [while in charge of Borussia Dortmund] and I wondered for three days how to face him."

Right back at ya, coach ✌️ pic.twitter.com/th0CBVDs3T — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 23, 2018

Toby Alderweireld and Mousa Dembele have also been linked with leaving Spurs, although the Premier League's transfer window has closed so they could not be replaced.

Reports also indicated earlier this month PSG were considering a £100million bid for Christian Eriksen but Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino believes his squad will remain intact.

"I expect all the players [to stay]," Pochettino said. "I am working like if all the people are going to be here. I cannot work thinking if they are going to be here tomorrow or not.

"Not only these names, but for different names, an offer can arrive from another club. When an offer arrives maybe tomorrow or this afternoon we are going to consider it.

"After four years here, for me we start from zero, giving the players the opportunity to play and perform. Not thinking about what happened in the past or what is going to happen in the future."

Specifically asked about Rose, an unused substitute in Tottenham's last game - a win against Fulham - Pochettino added: "All players in the squad are going to have the opportunity to play.

"I'm not going to explain my decision. Maybe he plays Monday [at Manchester United], maybe not. You need to wait and see what is going to happen."