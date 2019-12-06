UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Qualification scenarios

Ritwik Pattnaik 06 Dec 2019, 20:33 IST

UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Five match-days of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League are done, with the final round meaning much for some group and not so much for others. This tournament has already seen a plethora of entertaining matches -- from Erling Braut Haaland's performances for RB Salzburg to Bayern Munich's 7-2 thumping of last year's runners-up Tottenham Hotspur.

But the actual competition begins from the knockout stages. So, let's have a look at the clubs that have already qualified and the ones still fighting for a place in the last 16.

Group A

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Qualified as Group Winner: Paris Saint-Germain (13 points)

Qualified as Group Runner-up: Real Madrid (8 points)

Group A is almost set, with both the group winner and runner-up already decided. PSG are undefeated after five matches, and their draw against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu meant they would finish as group toppers. Real Madrid is second as a draw between Club Brugge and Galatasaray on matchday 5 confirmed them the runner-up qualification spot.

However, it remains to be seen who among Club Brugge (3 points) and Galatasaray (2 points) will take away the third spot and enter the UEFA Europa League.

Matchday 6:

Club Brugges vs Real Madrid

PSG vs Galatasary

Group B

Tottenham Hotspur v Bayern Muenchen: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Qualified as Group Winner: Bayern Munich (15 points)

Qualified as Group Runner-up: Tottenham Hotspur (10 points)

Much like the previous one, Group B is also almost done and dusted. Bayern has been quite dominant and have won all 5 of their matches. Even with a change in the managerial role, the Bavarians couldn't be stopped by any as they glided to qualification as winners of the group.

Bayern wasn't the only team in the group to make a managerial change. Jose Mourinho's appointment at Tottenham saw them come back from 2 goals down against Olympiacos to win the match 4-2 and qualify as the runners-up.

The third spot will see a virtual knockout match as Crvena Zvezda (3 points) and Olympiacos (1 point) face each other, with the winner earning a place in the Europa League.

Matchday 6:

Olympiacos vs Crvena Zvezda

Bayern vs Tottenham

