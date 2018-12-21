×
UEFA fines 3 clubs for breaking financial fair play rules

Associated Press
NEWS
News
327   //    21 Dec 2018, 21:19 IST
AP Image

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has fined three clubs for breaking "Financial Fair Play" rules and threatened two of them with a one-season ban from the Champions League or Europa League.

European soccer's governing body says Vardar and Levski Sofia must each pay 100,000 euros ($114,000), and Sporting Lisbon 50,000 euros ($57,000).

Vardar and Levski will be barred from the next UEFA competition they qualify for on merit by 2021 if the outstanding debts are not paid in January and February, respectively.

Currently, Vardar is second in the Macedonian league and Levski is third in Bulgaria's league.

UEFA did not specify the type of debts, which could include player wages, transfer fees to other clubs, or unpaid taxes.

Sporting was fined for making late payments to settle debts.

