Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UEFA orders Lyon to close stadium for Champions League game

Associated Press
NEWS
News
187   //    27 Aug 2018, 16:57 IST
AP Image

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has ordered Lyon to play its first Champions League group-stage home game in an empty stadium as punishment for crowd disorder and racism in last season's Europa League.

European soccer's ruling body says it deferred a second stadium closure for a two-year probationary period, and fined Lyon 100,000 euros ($116,000).

Lyon will find out its Champions League opponents when the draw is made on Thursday in Monaco.

The French club had faced even tougher sanctions following persistent crowd trouble in the 2016-17 Europa League campaign.

The latest UEFA disciplinary case came after the Europa League round of 16, second leg against CSKA Moscow in March.

Lyon lost 3-2, was eliminated on away goals and missed the chance to feature in the final at its home ground.

Associated Press
NEWS
BREAKING NEWS: Lyon ordered to play next home Champions...
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid ordered to partially close stadium by UEFA
RELATED STORY
Lyon win record fifth Women's Champions League title
RELATED STORY
Top 4 contenders for the UEFA Champions League 
RELATED STORY
French club Lyon files complaints over stadium damages
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid, the Kings of Europe - UEFA Champions League...
RELATED STORY
5 of the greatest Champions League nights for Liverpool
RELATED STORY
UEFA picks Serbian referee Mazic for Champions League final
RELATED STORY
Marseille, Lyon and Monaco fight for Champions League spot
RELATED STORY
Monaco, Lyon qualify for Champions League from Ligue 1
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us