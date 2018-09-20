Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UEFA to judge Cristiano Ronaldo red-card case next week

Associated Press
News
20 Sep 2018
AP Image

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo should learn next Thursday if he is banned from playing at former club Manchester United in the Champions League.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel will judge the case of Ronaldo's first Champions League red card on Sept. 27.

Ronaldo tangled with Valencia's Jeison Murillo, appearing to tug at the defender's hair, in the first half of Juventus' 2-0 win on Wednesday.

The UEFA panel studies all red-card cases and has the power to extend the mandatory one-game ban.

Ronaldo will miss a home game against Young Boys on Oct. 2.

The subsequent game for Juventus is on Oct. 23 at Old Trafford, where Ronaldo played for six years. He won the first of his five Champions League titles while with United in 2008.

