Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Unsafe hands? De Gea saves just one shot at World Cup

Omnisport
NEWS
News
541   //    01 Jul 2018, 23:10 IST
David de Gea
Spain goalkeeper David de Gea

David de Gea's awful World Cup ended on Sunday as Spain were dumped out of the tournament by hosts Russia, who won a penalty shoot-out 4-3 in Moscow.

After a 1-1 draw at the Luzhniki Stadium, De Gea's opposite number Igor Akinfeev was the hero for Russia, saving penalties from Koke and Iago Aspas.

De Gea did not save any of Russia's four kicks, with Denis Cheryshev among those to score with relatively poor efforts.

Spain's number one made a terrible mistake to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to score from the edge of the box in a 3-3 draw with Portugal to start the group stage.

Although De Gea kept a clean sheet when untested in a 1-0 defeat of Iran, he then conceded twice in a 2-2 draw against Morocco as Spain edged through to the last 16.

De Gea – for who United often use the social media hashtag #DaveSaves – went into the tournament regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world but heads home having faced 11 shots on target - including the Russia shoot-out - and only able to save one.

Khalid Boutaib was the only player denied by De Gea across his four World Cup matches, but the Morocco forward still beat the goalkeeper in the draw.

De Gea also made a bad error in a pre-World Cup friendly against Switzerland, and the goalkeeper will want to quickly restore his reputation with United when the 2018-19 campaign begins.

Top 6 saves by Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 superstars who flopped in round one
RELATED STORY
De Gea trains like 'an animal', says Thiago
RELATED STORY
Spain still behind De Gea after forgettable World Cup opener
RELATED STORY
De Gea will bounce back from error – Marchena
RELATED STORY
Hierro has full confidence in De Gea
RELATED STORY
Russia defeats Spain in shootout at World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 best goals from the first round of games
RELATED STORY
De Gea to retain Spain spot, Hierro confirms
RELATED STORY
De Gea: Spain in great shape for World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us