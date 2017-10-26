Unsworth excited about Everton's prospects despite loss

Unsworth excited about Everton's prospects despite loss

by Reuters 26 Oct 2017, 04:12 IST

Soccer Football - Carabao Cup Fourth Round - Chelsea vs Everton - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 25, 2017 Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth has hardly hidden his desire to become the permanent boss of the Merseyside club and despite a League Cup loss to Chelsea on Wednesday he is excited for the team's future.

Former Everton player and Under-23 coach Unsworth was given temporary charge of the team following the sacking of Ronald Koeman after Sunday's 5-2 home loss to Arsenal.

Although Everton were beaten 2-1 at Stamford Bridge, Unsworth said he was pleased with the commitment his players showed.

"We started with a great display tonight but we want to go and start a winning streak. But when I see and hear older pros helping the young lads out like they did, then it makes me quite excited to take us forward and work with everybody," said Unsworth.

"Hopefully, we will be as committed as that in every game that I am in charge of. We want to get on a winning run but we can’t be where we are and expect to win every game. You have got to start with a performance," he said.

Everton slipped into the relegation zone with the loss to Arsenal at Goodison Park and they have just two wins from their opening nine league games.

The Toffees have also struggled in the Europa League and while the League Cup exit is a blow, Unsworth said it was vital the team showed commitment.

"We had a game plan and the players stuck to that. I am very proud of them. Nobody likes losing but I saw so much to work with in a great, committed performance," he said.

"I’m pleased but not too pleased because we have lost the game. The players have gone over the white line and put in a committed display. I am sure every Evertonian watching that, be it here or at home, was proud of that.”

Unsworth gave a chance to players who had been out of favour this season, including wingers Aaron Lennon and Kevin Mirallas and midfielder James McCarthy.

Teenage midfielder Beni Baningime was also given a debut and impressed with his tough-tackling.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)