×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Video assistant referee set for Champions League this season

Associated Press
NEWS
News
28   //    03 Dec 2018, 04:14 IST
AP Image

DUBLIN (AP) — Video review is being fast-tracked into the Champions League this season.

People with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that UEFA's executive committee is set to approve video assistant referees from the round of 16 in February. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss UEFA's plans publicly ahead of Monday's meeting in Dublin.

European soccer's governing body had originally only intended to introduce VAR from next season, starting in the the Champions League qualifying playoffs in August.

Video review can help referees overturn clear errors in game-changing situations. This means incidents involving goals scored, the award of penalty kicks, red cards, and cases of referees showing cards to the wrong player.

Without VAR this season in the Champions League group stage, Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off for Juventus after a disputed decision and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling won a penalty for tripping on the turf.

Associated Press
NEWS
UEFA approves video review for Champions League next season
RELATED STORY
VAR a possibility for Champions League knockout rounds
RELATED STORY
English Premier League clubs shareholders to discuss the...
RELATED STORY
UEFA looks again at video review in Champions League
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 3 Video Assistant Referee decisions
RELATED STORY
3 big occasions where FC Barcelona was favoured by the...
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Messi, Ronaldo And 3 Broken...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: 5 shocking referee blunders in the league so...
RELATED STORY
4 LaLiga attackers who could compete for the Champions...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why PSG might actually win the Champions League...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us