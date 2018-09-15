Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
We're half way up our Everest – Sheikh Mansour promises more for City fans

Omnisport
NEWS
News
120   //    15 Sep 2018, 18:39 IST
man city-cropped
Manchester City lift Premier League trophy

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour has promised supporters there is much more to come following the 10th anniversary of his takeover, adamant they are still "only half way up our Everest".

City were in a dire financial state before Mansour purchased them in early September 2008, but since then their fortunes have changed dramatically.

Mansour, a member of Abu Dhabi's royal family, has reportedly invested more than £1.3billion in City, developing state-of-the-art facilities at their home base and transforming them into one of Europe's elite.

In the 10 years of the Mansour era, City have won three EFL Cups, the FA Cup and a trio of Premier League titles, including last season's record-breaking success, but they are yet to claim that elusive maiden Champions League crown.

Therefore, Mansour feels City still have some way to go and lots more to win.

In an open letter to City fans, Mansour wrote: "So, what do the next ten years hold?  I know you all remain ambitious and so do I.

"It feels that we are only half way up our Everest. There is much more to do and there is much more to win.

"That is why you will continue to see us strive to recruit the very best talent into this club and its sister organisations in all functions and at all levels. 

"Khaldoon [Al Mubarak, City chairman] and I know that we will not get everything right all the time.

"As we continue on this journey I would ask you to please always bear with us and please be assured that, even when we stumble, we will try to remain true to our values and to make you proud of what we do and how we do it on your behalf."

