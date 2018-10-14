×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Wenger hails 'very smart' Tuchel amid talk of PSG move

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    14 Oct 2018, 02:44 IST
wenger tuchel - cropped
Arsene Wenger (L) and Thomas Tuchel

Arsene Wenger has been impressed by Thomas Tuchel's early work at Paris Saint-Germain amid reports he could join the club as director of football.

Former Arsenal manager Wenger has been out of the game since leaving the Gunners at the end of last season, but he is said to be in line for a new role with the Ligue 1 champions.

And speaking to reporters after coaching a team in Per Mertesacker's charity match, Wenger revealed his positive early impressions of Tuchel, who has won 11 of his 12 competitive games in charge.

"I hold [Tuchel] in high regard. He has adapted very quickly to French football," Wenger said. "He looks very smart and has a good connection with his players.

"His start at PSG has been great. The first impressions are very positive, and I think that's very important when you come from abroad.

"You must have some luck to start well, but the quality is there. There will be some harder matches to come for PSG in the future and the expectations in Paris are very high.

"I hope that he can also be successful in the Champions League."

Tuchel has reportedly clashed with PSG sporting director Antero Henrique since joining the club, with concerns raised about their failure to replace the retired Thiago Motta during the transfer window.

Omnisport
NEWS
Wenger is my idol – Tuchel
RELATED STORY
Tuchel and PSG wary of 'extraordinary' Lyon
RELATED STORY
Tuchel reiterates Rabiot importance to PSG amid exit fears
RELATED STORY
Tuchel unsurprised by special PSG performance
RELATED STORY
Tuchel expects Cavani to stay amid Real Madrid rumours
RELATED STORY
Tuchel uncertain over Rabiot's PSG future
RELATED STORY
PSG playing with more intensity under Tuchel
RELATED STORY
Reports : Former Premier League manager tipped for...
RELATED STORY
Verratti one of the best in the world - PSG boss Tuchel
RELATED STORY
Tuchel wants more PSG signings amid Rose links
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
13 Oct SOU SEY 06:30 PM South Africa vs Seychelles
16 Oct LIB CON 11:30 PM Liberia vs Congo
16 Oct LIB NIG 11:30 PM Libya vs Nigeria
International Friendlies 2018
FT CHI IND
0 - 0
 China PR vs India
16 Oct CRO JOR 12:15 AM Croatia vs Jordan
16 Oct IND HON 03:00 PM Indonesia vs Hong Kong
16 Oct BAH PAL 03:30 PM Bahrain vs Palestine
16 Oct JAP URU 04:05 PM Japan vs Uruguay
16 Oct KOR PAN 04:30 PM Korea Republic vs Panama
16 Oct CAM SIN 05:00 PM Cambodia vs Singapore
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us