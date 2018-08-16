Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

With our 'cojones' Atletico can beat anyone – Costa revels in Super Cup glory

Omnisport
NEWS
News
313   //    16 Aug 2018, 05:09 IST
DiegoCosta-cropped
Atletico Madrid star Diego Costa

Diego Costa insisted Atletico Madrid are capable of defeating anyone with their desire and courage after upstaging Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup.

A brace from Costa saw Atletico to a 4-2 extra-time victory against Champions League holders and city rivals Madrid in Tallinn on Wednesday.

Costa scored the fastest ever Super Cup goal after just 49 seconds in sensational fashion midweek before Karim Benzema equalised 26 minutes later and Sergio Ramos' penalty put Madrid ahead with 29 minutes remaining in the Estonian capital.

Europa League champions Atletico, however, were not done as Costa struck again 16 minutes later to force extra time, where Saul Niguez's stunner and Koke's sealer clinched a seventh title for head coach Diego Simeone.

Speaking afterwards, Spain international striker Costa said: "With the desire and the 'cojones' that we have, we can fight against any team.

"It was a victory that we had been looking for a long time, I am very happy."

"They won two finals against us, we wanted to win a European final against them," he continued. "It was very important to get confidence ahead of the season."

Atletico look well-equipped to win their first LaLiga title since 2014, having signed Thomas Lemar, Rodri, Gelson Martins, Nikola Kalinic, Santiago Arias, Jonny and Antonio Adan.

Their biggest off-season success, however, was keeping hold of star forward and World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann amid interest from LaLiga champions Barcelona.

"Atletico have always had an ambitious project, we can get anywhere with work, humility," Costa added. "We can fight with any team, we have signed very strong and I hope we keep growing."

Costa and Madrid captain Ramos were involved in a tense battle throughout the contest in Tallinn – the Spain team-mates putting their international relationship aside.

Neither Costa nor Ramos took a backward step as the pair collided on more than one occasion, but the former played down the rivalry.

"Everybody knows the admiration I have for Ramos, he has shown year after year how good he is," Costa said. "When I came to the national Team he helped me.

"I respect him… but in the field everyone fights. I want to win and what happens inside the field remains in the field."

Goalscorer Koke, meanwhile, added: "It has been a spectacular match. If we fight as a group we get things."

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
UEFA Super Cup 2018: Atletico Madrid predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Diego Costa nets fastest UEFA Super Cup goal ever
RELATED STORY
Modric benched for UEFA Super Cup clash with Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
UEFA Super Cup 2018 Preview: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid 
RELATED STORY
Griezmann: Super Cup triumph justifies staying at Atletico
RELATED STORY
UEFA Super Cup 2018 preview: Can Atletico end their...
RELATED STORY
Super Cup 2018/2019: Three players who could decide the...
RELATED STORY
4 Best European Super Cup Finals In History
RELATED STORY
UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid - preview,...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid Predicted XI vs Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018-19
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
La Liga 2018-19
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
Serie A 2018-19
18 Aug CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
18 Aug CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
FA Cup 2018-19
Today HEA SEA 12:00 AM Heaton Stannington vs Seaham Red Star
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us