Without Ronaldo, Portugal draws with Modric's Croatia

Associated Press
327   //    07 Sep 2018, 03:05 IST
AP Image

FARO, Portugal (AP) — With Cristiano Ronaldo absent and Luka Modric in action, Portugal and Croatia drew 1-1 in a friendly Thursday.

In its first game since reaching the World Cup final, Croatia got on the board with forward Ivan Perisic's goal and defender Pepe equalized before halftime.

The Portuguese had most of the scoring chances but could not break through the Croatian defense at Algarve Stadium in southern Portugal.

Coach Fernando Santos did not call up Ronaldo saying the player needed more rest following a busy summer that included a transfer from Real Madrid to Juventus.

Modric, a finalist with Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah for the FIFA player of the year award, was substituted in the second half.

Portugal was eliminated by Uruguay in the round of 16 of the World Cup. Croatia lost the final to France.

Defending European champion Portugal will make its UEFA Nations League debut against Italy on Monday. Croatia will open at Spain on Tuesday.

UEFA Nations League 2018/19: Portugal vs. Croatia
